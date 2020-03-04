e-paper
Sarpanch’s husband murder case: One held in Hisar

The arrested accused had pumped bullets into Dharampal Sanga and has confessed to the crime

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have arrested one person in the murder case of Sulkhani sarpanch’s husband.

The arrested accused is Vinod Kumar, who had pumped bullets into Dharampal Sanga and has confessed to the crime, police said on Wednesday.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said a special investigation team (SIT) had on Tuesday night arrested Vinod. However, the other accused is still at large, he added.

Vinod was produced in a local court, which sent him in two-day police remand.

Motive of Murder

SP Punia said Vinod had been nursing a grudge against the victim after one of his ‘close friends’ was found dead in 2018, for which, he held Dharampal and his daughter responsible.

“Vinod told us that his friend Sunam Nain, who was a leader of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), was found dead near a hotel in Agroha town in Hisar, where he had gone to meet Dharampal’s daughter,” he added.

“Nain’s body was recovered from a car parked in front of the hotel. As per Vinod, Dharampal’s daughter had given him some poisonous substance. He told us that since that day, he had been nursing a grudge against the father-daughter duo. On Monday, Vinod, along with his friend Sandeep alias Sandy, shot Dharampal dead,” the SP said.

Sources in the police department claimed that Vinod was nabbed from the same locality where he had murdered Dharampal and his next target was the sarpanch’s daughter.

“Soon after Dharampal’s murder, an SIT was constituted that worked on different angles, one of which linked this case with the death of Sunam Nain. However, the SIT is digging deep into the matter,” police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, adding that a gun was also recovered from Vinod’s possession at the time of arrest.

The death of Sunam Nain had triggered stir by various students’ organisations. On August 26, 2018, they had protested in front of the deputy commissioner’s (DC’s) office, demanding arrest of the accused.

