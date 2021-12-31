Schools in Thane too will remain shut till January 15

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:00 IST

Thane district collector on Wednesday announced that schools will not reopen till January 15, across the district. This comes a day after the district education officer sent out a notice asking schools to be prepared for reopening.

All schools and junior colleges, which include civic and private schools will continue to conduct online classes and remain shut till January 15. “The pandemic is under control in Thane, however, there are other countries that have seen a mutated virus and some have faced the second wave as well. Keeping in mind such trends, we have requested educational institutes to remain shut till January 15,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector.

“Although schools will remain shut for at least another fortnight, online classes will continue for the students,” said Sheshrao Bade, education officer, Thane zilla parishad.