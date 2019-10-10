SDMC ranks hotels for Swachh Survekshan

cities

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday accorded ‘Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan’ rankings to hotels under its jurisdiction. Hotels such as JW Marriott in Aerocity, Piccadily Janakpuri, Crowne Plaza Okhla and Hyatt Regency in Bhikaji Cama Place were ranked as the cleanest hotels in different zones of the SDMC area, the south Delhi municipality said in a statement.

According to SDMC officials, the initiative was a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Under the ranking campaign, a survey was conducted to analyse the cleanliness standards and solid waste management arrangements at the hotels in the area under the south corporation.

A senior SDMC official said a survey team in every zone was constituted, comprising district health officer (DHO), license inspector, sanitary inspector and junior engineer to evaluate hotels based on various parameters as per the Swachh Survekshan norms.

“The basic criteria for evaluation was placement of twin bins (green and blue), waste segregation within the premises, waste processing facility, composting, basic cleanliness and sanitation in rooms and separate toilet facilities for men, women and differently abled citizens,” the official said.

He added that the public health department of the SDMC had circulated notices to all hotels asking them to fill out survey forms. In the forms, every stakeholder had to explain the approach taken to ensure cleanliness and hygienic surroundings.

In the ranking process, marks were given to the hotels and according to the same, they were awarded the first, second and third positions. In central zone Crowne Plaza, Okhla was ranked first, while Hyatt Regency was ranked the cleanest hotel in south zone. Piccadily hotel in Janakpuri grabbed the first rank in west zone, while JW Marriott in Aerocity was announced the cleanest hotel in Najafgarh zone.

JW Marriott, Hyatt Regency and Piccadily refused to comment on the rankings.

Ranjan Banerjee, general manager, Crowne Plaza, Okhla said, “Our team is extremely delighted to receive this acknowledgement from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. IHG’s [Intercontinental Hotel Group]’ green engage initiative’ is a Bible for us to create an environment sustainable culture and contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.”

He added that the hotel had also partnered with government authorised vendors for e-waste management.

