Seeking compensation for losses, Ludhiana contractors keep liquor vends closed for Day 2

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:12 IST

With the Punjab cabinet keeping the review of the 2020-21 Excise Policy pending till Saturday, liquor contractors and vendors in the district have decided to keep the vends closed till their demands are met.

Though allowed to operate starting Thursday, liquor vends in the district remained shut for the second day on Friday, and contractors held a meeting with Punjab excise and taxation commissioner (ETC) Vivek Pratap Singh on their demands.

The wine contractors are demanding compensation for the losses incurred during the last financial year and review of the 2020-21 Excise Policy, besides withdrawal of the quota condition. The contractors were expecting some relief after the cabinet meeting on Friday.

Leading the group of contractors, Varinder Sharma Bobby said, “We cannot open the vends till the government announces the changes we have demanded in the Excise Policy. The commissioner gave a positive response to our demands. The decision on whether to open the vends will be taken after the cabinet meeting on Saturday.”

There are around 750 liquor vends in 150 groups in the district. The government earns annual revenue of around Rs 1,100 crore from the liquor vends, over Rs 3 crore every day.

Working on the directions issued by the state government, the administration had, on Wednesday, allowed wine contractors to open vends from Thursday for counter sales from 9am to 3pm and home delivery till 6pm.