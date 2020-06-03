e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Send letters meant for CM to Capt not media: Brahm to MP Bajwa

Send letters meant for CM to Capt not media: Brahm to MP Bajwa

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Punjab local bodies and parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra on Friday took a dig at Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa for going public on the issues “the MP should ideally have raised at the party or the government forum”.

In a statement issued here, Mohindra said, “It is good that you (Bajwa) have been flagging issues of public interest, but the letters addressed to the CM should ideally reach Capt Amarinder directly and not through the media.”

In the recent months, Bajwa has been taking on the chief minister and the state government on a number of issues by writing letters and issuing them to the media. On Tuesday as well, the Congress MP, along with three party MLAs, wrote an open letter to the chief minister seeking immediate release of the pending sugarcane arrears.

“This does not convey the right message. A letter addressed to the CM should reach him and not the media. By releasing the letters to the media before dispatching it to the chief minister makes the motive and purpose of such letters obvious that the public concern (raised in these letters) is the last thing in the mind of the person,” said Mohindra.

The minister suggested to Bajwa that he should act as the spokesperson of the Punjab government and highlight the achievements of the state in fighting the Covid-19.

“Punjab has the highest recovery rate of about 90% while the death rate is less than 2%. This was despite huge influx of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and infected pilgrims all of whom were properly treated and most have recovered,” said Mohindra, who is the number two in the cabinet in seniority after the chief minister.

“Bajwa as a loyal Congressman has every right to raise issues of public interest, but there is a proper way of doing things,” said the minister.

top news
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
India saves Rs 5000 crore in forex after capitalising on global low oil prices
India saves Rs 5000 crore in forex after capitalising on global low oil prices
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In