Separated in 1947, reunited in 2020, at Kartarpur Sahib

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:36 IST

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming video is being widely shared on social media which shows two elderly women separated as children during Partition in 1947 reuniting in 2020 at Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan.

The 60-second video has been shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Separated in 1947, Reunited in 2020 - at #KartarpurSahib #Pakistan #Punjab.”

In the video, the two women can be seen hugging each other with tears in their eyes.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, “They remind me of my naani. She was 10 when she migrated but never forgot her soul sisters, her tribe, who she left behind and those who came along her from the other side. Time stands frozen for them. Incredible stories.”

Another wrote, “Partition reunion stories are the most beautiful. We always tend to forget the pain they had to go through.”

A post read, “Very emotional... sometimes I feel there shouldn’t have been Partition.”

“I wanna go to this place...just to witness such beautiful reunion moments...humanity...love...passion...tears of joy &; sadness...these moments r just priceless...,” a user remarked.