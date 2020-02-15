e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Separated in 1947, reunited in 2020, at Kartarpur Sahib

Separated in 1947, reunited in 2020, at Kartarpur Sahib

In video being shared on social media, two elderly women friends, separated as children during Partition, can be seen hugging each other amid tears of joy at the historic gurdwara

chandigarh Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The heartwarming video of two elderly women separated as children during Partition and reuniting at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is being widely shared on social media.
The heartwarming video of two elderly women separated as children during Partition and reuniting at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is being widely shared on social media.(Twitter)
         

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming video is being widely shared on social media which shows two elderly women separated as children during Partition in 1947 reuniting in 2020 at Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan.

The 60-second video has been shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Separated in 1947, Reunited in 2020 - at #KartarpurSahib #Pakistan #Punjab.”

In the video, the two women can be seen hugging each other with tears in their eyes.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, “They remind me of my naani. She was 10 when she migrated but never forgot her soul sisters, her tribe, who she left behind and those who came along her from the other side. Time stands frozen for them. Incredible stories.”

Another wrote, “Partition reunion stories are the most beautiful. We always tend to forget the pain they had to go through.”

A post read, “Very emotional... sometimes I feel there shouldn’t have been Partition.”

“I wanna go to this place...just to witness such beautiful reunion moments...humanity...love...passion...tears of joy &; sadness...these moments r just priceless...,” a user remarked.

top news
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Grave consequences’, says Shiv Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Grave consequences’, says Shiv Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
‘100 points’: Ahead of Tests, Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for India
‘100 points’: Ahead of Tests, Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for India
Samsung Galaxy S20 India pricing revealed, pre-booking starts today
Samsung Galaxy S20 India pricing revealed, pre-booking starts today
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News