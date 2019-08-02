Serve water in glasses instead of bottles, eateries urged

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:44 IST

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has launched a drive in collaboration with hotels and restaurants across UP to ensure effective execution of environment-friendly practices.

There are some basic practices, which if implemented, would benefit the next generations, said Anita Bhatnagar Jain, additional chief secretary (food safety and drug administration).

“In a first, a government department is associating with private industries to ensure implementation of eco-friendly practices,” said Anita Bhatnagar Jain, additional chief secretary (food safety and drug administration).

“Giving up the practice of water bottles being served in restaurants can make a huge difference. It will reduce garbage pile-up,” she said.

“Recently, I surveyed a hotel and found that more than 2 lakh water bottles were served in a year. Instead of serving bottles, it would be good to serve water in a glass. And the glass should also be half filled as many people don’t even consume a full glass of water, which leads to its wastage,” she pointed out.

Jain also gave a slogan —‘jitni pyas, utna glass’!

She advised hotels to introduce other systems to save water.

The additional chief secretary also urged the hotels to minimise food wastage. “It would be good if the serving size is reduced. This would certainly check wastage of food,” she added.

Similarly, she urged them not to use excessive garnishing that is generally never consumed.

“Dishes are often served with generous portions of garnishing, which nobody consumes. Many hotels serve butter in a bowl that generally goes waste after consumption of a small portion,” she said.

BOX

‘Minimise food wastage also’

The additional chief secretary also urged the hotels to minimise food wastage.

“It would be good if the servings are reduced. This would certainly check wastage of food,” said Anita Bhatnagar Jain.

She also urged them not to use excessive garnishing that is generally never consumed.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 22:44 IST