Seven deaths, including PMC employee, reported in Pune city on Thursday

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:14 IST

PUNE The city reported seven deaths and 268 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. The death toll in the city is now 413 and progressive positive cases 8,777.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officials, of the 2,582 active cases currently admitted in city hospitals, 216 are in critical condition.

As many as 207 people have been declared cured and discharged taking the count of such people to 5,782 in the city.

The deaths reported on Thursday include that of a PMC employee who was working in the water supply and pumping department. The deceased has been identified as a 54-year-old male residing at Ganj peth. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and declared dead due to Covid-19 positive pneumonia with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The patient was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on May 23 and declared dead on Wednesday.

The second death from the hospital is that of a 44-year-old male residing at Dhankawadi. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension and cause of death is reported to be Covid-19 positive pneumonia with severe ARDS. The patient was admitted on May 23 and declared dead on Wednesday.

Three deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital including that of a 75-year-old male residing at Kondhwa. The patient was admitted on June 1 and declared dead on Thursday. The person was also suffering from myocarditis, acute kidney injury (AKI), diabetes, hypertension, obesity and ischemic heart disease. The cause of death is said to be multiple organ dysfunction syndromes and acute respiratory failure due to ARDS.

The second death from the hospital is that of a 31-year-old male residing at Hadapsar. The patient was admitted to Sassoon on June 4 and declared dead on Thursday. The patient suffered from diabetes, acute kidney injury (AKI), hypertension, lactic acidosis, sepsis, myocarditis and diabetic ketoacidosis. The cause of death is said to be MODS and acute respiratory failure due to ARDS.

The third death from the hospital is that of a 70-year-old male residing at Hadapsar. The patient was admitted on June 5 and declared dead on Thursday. The cause of death is said to be sudden cardiac arrest due to atrial fibrillation due to cardiomyopathy with myocarditis with Covid-19 positive pneumonitis.

The other deaths reported on Thursday include an 82-year-old female who was a resident of Saswad. She was reported dead on Wednesday at District Hospital Aundh. The patient was admitted on June 9 and cause of death is said to be bilateral Covid -19 positive pneumonia and bronchial asthma.

The seventh death includes that of a 56-year-old male residing at Ambedkarnagar Bhawan. The person was admitted at Jehangir Hospital on June 9 June and declared dead on Thursday. The person also suffered from diabetes, hypertension quadriparesis and declared dead due to Covid-19 positive pneumonia with severe ARDS.