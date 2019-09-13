Seven held for celebratory firing to mark jail release of two gang members

delhi

Around a dozen members of a criminal gang, on Wednesday night, assembled at a house in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden and fired bullets in the air during a party allegedly organised to celebrate the release of two of their members from jail.

Soon, the police gatecrashed the party and caught seven of them, including one for whom the party was allegedly organised. At least five others managed to flee on two motorbikes. Two countrymade pistols, three cartridges, two knives, and two SUVs were seized from the arrested men, the police said.

Those arrested were identified as Rohit Singh, whose release from jail was being celebrated, Amit Maan, Bablu Jha, Kuldeep, Kashim, Ravi, and Rajesh. A habitual criminal of Mohan Garden police station, Gagan Dhingra, who was also released from Tihar jail the same day, was among the five men who fled.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said on Wednesday around 11.30pm, constable Sandeep received information that some associates of Dhingra have gathered at his house in block H and are firing in the air to terrorise locals and demonstrate the gang’s strength. Soon, the police control room also received information about the firing.

“Several police personnel rushed to the area. Just as they reached there, two SUVs zoomed past them towards Najafgarh Road. Our policemen on bikes and vans chased and cornered the SUVs. Seven associates of Dhingra were caught from the SUVs with firearms and knives,” Alphonse said, adding that their other aides managed to flee on bikes.

Police said the miscreants had fired two to three aerial shots before the police arrived. However, nobody was injured in the firing. The seven were booked for act endangering life and safety of others under sections of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act.

During interrogation, the DCP said the arrested men revealed that Rohit was released on bail from Rohini Jail on Wednesday. After coming out, he got information that Dhingra was also being released from Tihar jail the same day. The information was circulated among their associates. They planned a get-together to give a warm welcome to Dhingra at his residence.

“They first fetched Dhingra from Tihar Jail and took him to his house. A few of them got drunk and fired shots in the air. We are looking for Dhingra and the others who fled,” a police officer said.

