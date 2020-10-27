e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sex racket running from bungalow in Panchkula busted

Sex racket running from bungalow in Panchkula busted

Eight people, including four women from abroad who had been living in India illegally, have been arrested

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Men running the sex racket arrested after raid in Panchkula.
Men running the sex racket arrested after raid in Panchkula.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

The Panchkula police crime branch has busted an international sex racket running from a bungalow in Sector 12A. Eight people, including four women from abroad who had been living in India illegally, have been arrested.

It was following a tip-off that a team led by assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar conducted a raid at the bungalow late on Monday evening.

Those arrested were identified as Aditya Goyal, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in Zirakpur, besides Manmohan Singh, alias Raju, of Rupnagar in Punjab, and Shekhar Kumar and Ganesh Kumar of Bihar, all of whom were staying in Sector 12, Panchkula. Three women from Uzbekistan and one from Turkey, all in the age group of 20-40, were also arrested.

Ashok Chauhan, who had taken the bungalow on rent, is absconding. ACP Raj Kumar said he is from Saharanpur and searches are on for him in Delhi, Meerut and neighbouring areas.

Police were tipped off about Chauhan and Goyal bringing girls from abroad for prostitution. The illegal trade was going on since January 2020, though it was shut during the lockdown from March to May and resumed in June, said a police official privy to investigation.

“After fixing a deal with clients, the women were taken to hotels in Chandigarh, Punjab and other areas by driver Manmohan Singh. At times, customers were brought to the bungalow as well,” he said.

“The women were living illegally in India for the past two to three years, using local identity cards. Three of them did not have passport, while the passport of one woman had expired,” said inspector Aman Kumar of the crime branch. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. The embassies of Uzbekistan and Turkey have also been informed.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Foreigners Act has been registered.

9 women rescued from Baltana hotel

In another raid conducted by Punjab Police at a hotel in Zirakpur’s Baltana locality on Monday night, 16 people were booked for immoral trafficking.

Besides customers, one of the three owners of Hotel Diamond Leaf, identified as Deepak Kumar, and manager Izaz Khaja were arrested.

The nine women who had been pushed into flesh trade were handed over to their families.

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Zirakpur police station.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In