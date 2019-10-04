Shallow sewage lines has Viman nagar’s Konark Campus drowning in filth

cities

PUNE At least 2,500-plus residents of Konark Campus Co-operative Housing Society in Viman nagar claim that over-flowing drainages in the society are contaminating the drinking water supply and causing a health hazard.

In a letter to the Pune Municipal Corportion (PMC), a copy of which is with HT, the 544-unit society, which formed its residents’ association in 2008, has sought immediate action on the matter.

However, assistant municipal commissioner Nivrutti Bankar, said: “We have not received any such complaint from the society. We are are ready to offer all the needed assistance to the society members on the issue.”

S Swaminathan, chairman, Rosegarden Society, countered, “We have complained to the PMC a number of times, but no action has been taken.”

Shyam Kuddyady, society committee member, said, “Konark Campus deployed a 10hp sludge pump to pump out the sewage into the PMC gutter on the main road. The pump keeps tripping due to matter choking its inlet. The volume of sewage being added daily far exceeds the volume being pumped out, causing septic tanks to fill to the brim, clogging drains and gutters, and as a result, sewage spilling out onto our premises. The sewage water breeds mosquitoes, which in turn can cause dengue and chickungunya.”

The society, in its petition to the civic body, alleged that plumbing blueprints are not available and that the sewage line on the main road is at an estimated depth of six feet, when other city sewage lines are at an estimated depth of 15 feet.

The recent spell of heavy rain caused the collection of sewage water to worsen, residents said.

