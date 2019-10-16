Shifting Kherki Daula toll plaza in 6 months will be priority: Kamalbir

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:23 IST

What would be your priorities for the Badshahpur constituency?

The shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza within six months after the new government is formed, ensuring that homebuyers get justice, and the infrastructure development in new sectors would be our priority. As far as rural areas are concerned, we will focus on upgrading schools and better infrastructure so that the difference between urban and rural areas ends. We would also focus on creating 10,000 new jobs.

What are the priorities of the Congress for the state?

The Congress is clear about its priorities and it is serving the poor and the downtrodden sections of the societies. We are committed to serve each and every section of the society. Free electricity up to 300 units, farm loan waiver, stipend to unemployed, and several other sops for the poor and the middle class form the core of our manifesto.

Why should the public vote for you?

The Badshahpur constituency is going to vote for Congress as people are fed up with communal and divisionist politics of the BJP. The people in the constituency have voted traditionally in favour of a candidate who has a strong local identification. I am a local and belong to a political family which has served the people for quite long. I am confident people will vote for me instead of someone who has no political identity.

Badshahpur has a mix of urban and rural population with different expectations. How will you balance the equation?

No doubt, there are differences in what people want but the ultimate test of a politician is to reconcile these different demands. I assure the urban voters that their demands pertaining to housing, roads and Kherki Daula toll plaza would be addressed. I also assure the rural voters that their concerns pertaining to power supply, farm loan waiver, stipend to the unemployed would also be addressed.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:23 IST