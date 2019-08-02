‘Shifting uncle to Tihar should have been done earlier’

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:39 IST

LUCKNOW The maternal uncle of the Unnao rape survivor, while reacting to the Supreme Court order to shift her uncle (paternal) to New Delhi’s Tihar jail from Rae Bareli jail, said, “It was something we had been asking for long. The government could have done it earlier.”

“On Sunday, the girl (survivor) along with her advocate and family members was going to meet her uncle and discuss legal formalities. He wanted to appeal to the court to shift him to New Delhi,” the maternal uncle added.

Meanwhile, a family friend said, “This was doable. SC did it. The government could have done it without claiming two lives and two others are battling for life. It was due to MLA’s political clout and the inert system.”

The family members are hoping that the apex court would now order to shift his cases as well to Delhi.

“Charges against him are false. The entire case is crafted out of the conspiracy to keep him in jail as he is the strongest member of the family,” the maternal uncle added.

The rape survivor’s sister said, “We will not force the hospital to send her to Delhi if she is getting the best treatment here. This is something that we all are dependent upon the doctors.”

She added, “We lost four people in the battle for justice. Now the SC is looking after all cases and we are hopeful of justice. I pray to God to cure my sister so that she could see the dawn of justice.”

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 20:39 IST