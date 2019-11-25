Shooting range at GHG Khalsa College a hit among outsiders as well

cities

The state-of-the-art indoor shooting range, inaugurated by chief of the naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, over five months ago, is a centre of attraction of not only local youths, but also of budding shooters of other states.

Around 25 shooters from the state and elsewhere are practising 10m air rifle/pistol shooting at the range. The shooters, hailing from cities such as Meerut, Baghpat (a city in NCR) have also joined the academy to improve their skills.

A 21-year-old shooter, Chhayank Sharma, who recently clinched a gold medal in the All India Inter-University Shooting Championship, is now gearing up for the Senior National Shooting Championship to be held at Bhopal from December 6.

Hailing from Meerut, Sharma came here last year to take admission in the GHG Khalsa College after finding a shooting range of international standards at the college. He took admission to pursue bachelors in education.

“There are many shooting ranges in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, which are nearest to our place, but the infrastructure in most of them is not up to the mark. The ranges, which have better infrastructure, charge very high rates,” he said.

He added, “A friend of mine from my village had also studied at this college earlier and I came to know about the range from him. I found the fees reasonable. Any tuition fee is also not charged by the administration.”

Another shooter Akhil Kumar, 17, a son of a farmer and belonging to Katha village in Baghpat city, who was also practising here for a national event, said, “It is due to the support of my father and college authorities that he is able to pursue this most expensive game. My father had sell a part of land to buy him an air pistol costing ₹1.3 lakh. The college authorities are also charging a nominal amount as the fee here.”

College principal Jaswant Singh Goraya said, “The college has an ultra-modern state-of-the-art shooting range and the college promotes sports by providing scholarships and concession in fees to the students, who are sportspersons.”

“Not only local students, but students of outside schools and colleges can also avail the benefit of the sports infrastructure, which includes a football ground, an Astroturf hockey ground, an archery range and water sports (rowing, kayaking, canoeing),” said Goraya.

The main aim of starting this initiative is that the college wanted to become a partner in the Mission Tandarust Punjab of the state government by promoting sports culture among youth, added Goraya.

He said, “If any outsider wants to use the range,charges with college weapon are ₹2,500 per month and with own weapon ₹2,000. Charges for six months with college weapon are ₹13,000 and with own weapon ₹10,000, whereas yearly charges with college weapon are ₹25,000 and with own weapon ₹20,000.”

Similarly, the fee for archery coaching is ₹1,000 for one month, ₹5,000 for six months and ₹10,000 for a year, he said. If any person wanted to avail this facility, he would have to bring his own archery equipment, Goraya said.

Tejinder Singh, head of the department of physical education, said the facility of hostels is also available for players coming from outside.

He added, “In Punjab, GHG Khalsa College is the only centre of Panjab University where students are trained in water sports. Earlier students used to travel to Chandigarh for practising the game at the Sukhna Lake, but now we train the students here.”