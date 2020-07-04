Shopkeeper slits woman’s throat, has sex with corpse, dumps body

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:01 IST

The local crime branch (LCB) recently arrested a 30-year-old shopkeeper, Shiva Chowdhary, for killing a woman customer after a fight over the price of utensils. The woman’s body was found in the cargo hold of a jeep in Tulinj, last Wednesday.

According to police, the victim had gone to purchase utensils and an argument ensued between the victim and Chowdhary over the price .

Chowdhary, in a fit of rage, slapped her and dragged her inside the shop. He then killed her by slitting her neck with a knife, said police.

Assistant police inspector, Satish Gurjar, said, “Chowdhary also confessed to having sex with the corpse. He later wrapped the body in a plastic bag and dumped it in the cargo hold of a jeep at Chandan Naka area.”

“But CCTV footages from nearby shops caught him putting the body inside and Chowdhary was arrested,” he said.

Chowdhary stayed alone, while his family resided in Pali, Rajasthan.

“We will press rape charges against the accused and are investigating further,” said Gurjar.