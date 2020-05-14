Shops in Ludhiana to open for counter sales from 7am to 6pm

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 21:44 IST

Following directions by the state government, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal has further relaxed the timings for counter sales in shops. Now, shops will remain open for counter from 7am to 6pm. Only those shops, which have already received permission, will be allowed to open.

These include shops selling essential goods, electric fans, air conditioners (ACs) and its repair, electricians, supply of books, stationery shops, vehicle repair and supply of spare parts, supply of electrical and sanitary goods, supply of construction material such as cement, bricks, sand, plywood, glass etc, supply of inverters, plumber and carpenter services and supply of hardware and paints.