e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SI Simranjit Kaur is new SHO of Moti Nagar police station

SI Simranjit Kaur is new SHO of Moti Nagar police station

Four police stations out of 28 have women officers as SHOs

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With transfers of station house officers (SHOs) made by commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, the city got another woman SHO on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur has been given charge of SHO at Moti Nagar police station. She has replaced inspector Varunjit Singh. Simranjit Kaur was earlier posted as an additional SHO at Shimlapuri police station.

Inspector Varunjit Singh has been transferred to the Shimlapuri police station. He has replaced Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar who has been transferred as SHO of Division Number 6 police station.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, who was SHO at Police station Division number 6 has been transferred to police lines.

Similarly, Inspector Baljit Singh, who was an additional SHO at Salem Tabri police station has been transferred as SHO of Ladhowal police station against a vacant post. Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, who was SHO at Ladhowal police station was suspended on Saturday.

The city has three SHOs including SI Richa Rani, at Division Number 5 police station, SI Madhu Bala at Sarabha Nagar police station and SI Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station.

Four police stations out of 28 have women officers as SHOs.

top news
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Meet 95-year-old ‘Rani of Jhansi’ who beat coronavirus
Meet 95-year-old ‘Rani of Jhansi’ who beat coronavirus
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In