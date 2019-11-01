Signature Bridge to be shut from Nov 4 to 15

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi

Delhi’s Signature bridge will remain closed for vehicular traffic between November 4 and November 15.

Delhi police said they had received a request from the Delhi government’s tourism department, informing that the department had to remove the bearings put up to build the bridge.

The closure of the bridge for traffic coincides with the odd-even road rationing scheme that comes into effect on November 4. Police said they have given the no objection certificate to the government and asked them to expedite the pending work.

The Signature Bridge connecting Wazirabad and other parts of north Delhi with northeastern parts across the Yamuna was inaugurated for traffic in November last year. The bridge was constructed by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) at a cost of about Rs 1518.37 crore.

“The iron bearings had started to corrode and is likely to have a negative impact on the bridge. Ideally, the bearings should have been removed a year ago when in November last year the bridge was opened for traffic. Finally we have got permission from the police to carry out the necessary works to remove these bearings,” said a senior official of the DTTDC.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:11 IST