e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Signature Bridge to be shut from Nov 4 to 15

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi’s Signature bridge will remain closed for vehicular traffic between November 4 and November 15.

Delhi police said they had received a request from the Delhi government’s tourism department, informing that the department had to remove the bearings put up to build the bridge.

The closure of the bridge for traffic coincides with the odd-even road rationing scheme that comes into effect on November 4. Police said they have given the no objection certificate to the government and asked them to expedite the pending work.

The Signature Bridge connecting Wazirabad and other parts of north Delhi with northeastern parts across the Yamuna was inaugurated for traffic in November last year. The bridge was constructed by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) at a cost of about Rs 1518.37 crore.

“The iron bearings had started to corrode and is likely to have a negative impact on the bridge. Ideally, the bearings should have been removed a year ago when in November last year the bridge was opened for traffic. Finally we have got permission from the police to carry out the necessary works to remove these bearings,” said a senior official of the DTTDC.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:11 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities