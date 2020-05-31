Sikh community in J&K demands six assembly seats, implementation of minority commission

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:56 IST

Sikh organisations, including the state Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee and Jammu district Prabhandak Committee, on Sunday demanded six assembly seats and implementation of minority commission to ensure political reservation and benefits to the community in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing mediapersons here, National Conference leader TS Wazir said, “Since the Delimitation Commission has set the process into motion, we demand that the Sikh community must get political representation. The community migrated from Pakistan in 1947 and was settled in Nowshera, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts but we have not been given any political representation.”

“We have no political voice. We had a MLA in 1987 from Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency and since then there has been no representation. We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Delimitation Commission to do justice with us.”

Wazir also demanded minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir. “Why is the Centre reluctant in setting up a Delimitation Commission? Why minorities are being deprived of the benefits in J&K,” he said.

While Muslims constitute 68.31% of the total population of erstwhile J&K state as per Census 2011, Hindus comprise 28.44%, Christian 0.28%, Sikh 1.87%, Buddhist 0.90% and Jain 0.02 %.