Sikh MP Dhesi joins UK defence select committee

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:12 IST

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, member of parliament for Slough, United Kingdom, has been elected onto the defence select committee of the UK Parliament. He also became the first Asian minority MP to do so in its history. He said that this will provide him an opportunity to gain an even greater understanding of the armed forces and decisions made in the Parliament regarding defence. “It is an honour to join the defence select committee after having been a member during the last two years of the housing, communities and local government select committee. I am looking forward to learning more about our armed forces, to strengthen my understanding of our legislation surrounding defence and to make more informed decisions on this important issue,” added Dhesi.