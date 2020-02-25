Sister dead, brothers tell govt to deny her compensation

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:01 IST

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority Tuesday said it has launched a probe into a case wherein a farmer’s family has submitted a ‘forged’ legal heir certificate to claim land compensation.

The officials learnt about the fraud after a complaint was filed by a woman on Monday. As per the complainant, her father belonged to Dhanauri village and on his death, in order to claim the compensation for the land acquired for various development projects, her brothers allegedly forged the father’s death certificate and got issued a legal heir certificate in their names after showing her as deceased.

As per rules, on the death of a person, his sons and daughters (including those who are married) are legally entitled to get the compensation and it is to be divided equally among all heirs.

The farmer in this case had six sons and a daughter. But in the legal heir certificate, the daughter was shown as deceased.

The farmer’s sons allegedly forged the legal heir certificate, so as to exclude their married sister from claiming a share of the compensation. On her complaint, Yeida started a probe into the case.

“Once the probe is completed, we will take appropriate legal action,” Arun Vir Singh chief, executive officer, Yeida, said.

“The deceased farmer’s sons have shown their sister as deceased in the legal heir certificate. If the married sister is shown as dead, then the sons can divide the compensation among themselves,” an official, not authorised to speak to media, said.

The Yeida had already paid the land compensation for most of the 16,000 hectares acquired for various development projects.

In 2015, the Yeida and the UP government had decided to give an additional 64.7% (of total land compensation) as hiked land compensation to farmers. Some farmers are yet to get this hiked compensation. In cases where a farmer has died, his heirs have to submit a legal heir certificate in order to claim the compensation.

“Generally, in villages, if a daughter is married, then sons do not want to share assets left behind by the father. But now, after changes in rules, married women are entitled to get a share in all assets, including compensation disbursed by the government,” Sunil Mishra, a lawyer, said.