Sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel dies near Mumbai

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:46 IST
Fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister Hamida Sayyed, 50, died at a private hospital in Mumbra late on Monday night. Doctors informed that Sayyed was suffering from a chronic heart condition.

“Sayyed died due to a chronic heart condition on Monday night. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbra. As per her reports, she died owing to the heart ailment but her Covid-19 result is not out yet,” Madhukar Kad, senior inspector of Mumbra police station said.

Sayyed, a resident of Amrut Nagar in Mumbra is survived by her husband Farooq and three children.

On May 20, Fahmida Sheikh, Shakeel’s another sister died in Mira Road after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Chhota Shakeel is considered to be a close aide of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.

