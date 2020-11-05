e-paper
Home / Cities / Six more Covid deaths in Himachal

Six more Covid deaths in Himachal

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Six more patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday taking the state’s death toll to 355.

Three deaths have reported in Shimla, two in Solan district and one in Hamirpur.

Also, 444 people have tested positive for the virus on Thursday taking the state Covid tally to 23,809. Of the new cases, 107 were reported in Shimla, 81 in Mandi, 64 in Kangra, 44 in Hamirpur, 42 in Kullu, 38 in Solan, 22 in Bilaspur, 20 in Chamba, 17 in Sirmaur, seven in Una and two in Kinnaur district.

Meanwhile, 201 patients were cured of the contagion, and the recoveries climbed to 19,755.

With 3,739 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by Kangra 3,280, Mandi 3,321, Shimla 2,944, Sirmaur 2,329, Una 1,601, Kullu 1,759, Bilaspur 1,385, Hamirpur 1,348, Chamba 1,235, Kinnaur 442 and Lahaul-Spiti 426.

