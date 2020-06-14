Six of family among 7 cases in Panchkula district

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:12 IST

Six members of a Raipur Rani family, including a one-year-old girl, are among seven Covid-19 cases reported in Panchkula on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 56, of which 26 are active.

“On Sunday, 10 people have tested positive in Panchkula. However, one is from Punjab and two from Delhi,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, chief medical officer.

Those infected in Raipur Rani are a 55-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, their two sons, aged 32 and 30, a daughter-in-law, 26, besides the baby girl.

“One of them had visited Gurugram recently, which is the possible source of infection,” said Dr Kaur.

The other infected person is a 63-year-old woman from Sector 10. She, too, has travel history, as she recently returned from Delhi.