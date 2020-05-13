e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sixth special train carries 1,201 migrants to Chhapra in Bihar from Mohali

Sixth special train carries 1,201 migrants to Chhapra in Bihar from Mohali

In a sweet gesture by the district administration, the children of the migrant workers were also distributed chocolates.

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The migrants in turn cheered and clapped for the officials.
The migrants in turn cheered and clapped for the officials.(HT FILE)
         

The sixth special train left the Mohali railway station for Chhapra in Bihar on Tuesday, carrying 1,201 migrant workers back home.

In a sweet gesture by the district administration, the children of the migrant workers were also distributed chocolates.

The migrants were taken in buses to the railway station from the eight collection centres where they were first thoroughly screened. They were provided cooked food packets, water and biscuits. The migrants in turn cheered and clapped for the officials.

Meanwhile, seven buses also departed on Tuesday, carrying 160 students back home to Ladakh and Jammu.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In