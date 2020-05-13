Sixth special train carries 1,201 migrants to Chhapra in Bihar from Mohali

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 01:05 IST

The sixth special train left the Mohali railway station for Chhapra in Bihar on Tuesday, carrying 1,201 migrant workers back home.

In a sweet gesture by the district administration, the children of the migrant workers were also distributed chocolates.

The migrants were taken in buses to the railway station from the eight collection centres where they were first thoroughly screened. They were provided cooked food packets, water and biscuits. The migrants in turn cheered and clapped for the officials.

Meanwhile, seven buses also departed on Tuesday, carrying 160 students back home to Ladakh and Jammu.