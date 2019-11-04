Smog hits six flights on Delhi-Chandigarh route

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:42 IST

As many as six flights on the Chandigarh-Delhi route were affected due to smog in the national capital on Sunday. While two flights were cancelled, four were delayed.

According to reports, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw 32 flights being diverted on Sunday morning due to low visibility.

At Chandigarh, passengers had a tough time as they had to wait for over three hours to board the flight to Delhi. Airline operators said some passengers got refund for their tickets. Airline operators claimed that many flights operated with just 30% to 40% capacity due to cancellation of tickets.

According to the information provided by the airport, Air India cancelled its morning flight AI-443 from Delhi as it could not depart due to bad weather. AI station manager MR Jindal said: “Flights to and from Delhi have been badly affected. We have cancelled morning flight and Air Alliance flight in the afternoon from Delhi. Our evening flight has been delayed by 45 minutes.”

The Air Vistara flight UK-706/707 with scheduled departure of 1:40pm from Delhi took off more than three hours late at 4:32pm and reached Chandigarh at 6:42pm against scheduled arrival of 3:25pm.

Similarly, the arrival of Air Vistara flight UK-637/638 was delayed by 25 minutes. The flight with scheduled departure of 5:10pm took off at 5:35 pm from Delhi and reached here at 6:42pm against scheduled arrival of 6:15pm. The flight departed for Delhi at 8:20pm against scheduled departure of 6:50pm.

Air Asia flight I5-481/482 was also delayed by more than three hours. It departed from Delhi at 8:57pm against scheduled departure of 5:40pm. It arrived at Chandigarh at 10:07pm against scheduled arrival of 6:50pm and departed for Delhi at 11:42pm.