e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Social media giving wings to policing in Ludhiana

The police have formed several groups on WhatsApp in which officers share information regarding pictures of unidentified bodies, missing persons and those wanted in crimes

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:10 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Be it tracing a missing child or a snatcher or an outlaw, Ludhiana police is making the best of social networking sites by posting information on different platforms such as Whats App, Twitter and Facebook. And this is working for the police and they could crack a number of cases after getting tip-offs from users.

The police managed to arrest a snatching accused and also traced the families of two missing children found wandering on the city streets in past 10 days by sharing their information on the social media platforms. The Ludhiana police are getting positive response from the users.

In a Facebook post on November 2, the police uploaded pictures of two men who were fleeing after snatching a scooter from Gaunsgarh village of Meharban. The users identified the accused and informed the police. Very next day, one of the accused landed in the police net and the scooter was recovered from his possession.

The Division 2 police rescued a 4-year-old missing child from near Shani Mandir in Islamgunj on October 28 after getting inputs from locals. The police posted pictures of the child on social networking sites and hours later, his parents contacted the police.

Inspector Surinder Chopra said parents said their son was playing in the street and went missing. They told the police that someone informed them that their son was with the police after seeing pictures on the Facebook.

Similarly, a 5-year-old missing boy was rescued by Focal Point police from Ishwar Colony. The police circulated his pictures on social networking sites and within hours his parents too approached the police. Focal Point SHO inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said the boy had gone missing while playing in the street.

WhatsApp network

The police have formed several groups on WhatsApp in which officers share information regarding pictures of unidentified bodies, missing persons and those wanted in crimes.

The police have also used the app to share information regarding persons arrested for snatching to get more information, including their criminal background. In case there is a law-and-order situation, police officers get updates on the ground situation in real time.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said that social media is a very strong medium for reaching out to the masses and police are using it for the benefit of society.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities