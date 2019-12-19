Some schools shut early, issue advisory to parents

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:56 IST

Gurugram Many schools in the city decided to send students home early after concerned parents started reaching the school amid uncertainty about the prevailing traffic situation.

While schools, such as Kunskapsskolan and Lotus Valley, shut early, others said they were monitoring the traffic situation constantly and were apprising parents about the same.

Nehaa Singh Kamboj, whose daughter studies at Lotus Valley International School, said that the school called for a half-day due to the traffic situation. “We were called at 11 in the morning and informed that the school would be a half-day. The school ensured that buses dropped the children home. Parents, who pick up the children, must have had a tough time today,” said Kamboj.

Kamboj said that the school had declared a holiday for Friday in light of the protests. “The school has sent a message saying that the situation looked grim and more protests might take place on Friday. As a precaution, the school has declared a holiday,” she said.

Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools, said that the school had dispersed early since the traffic situation had caused panic among parents. “The traffic jam had caused panic among the parents. Both branches of Kunskapsskolan were shut early and we declared a half-day. Many parents were calling and we wanted to take precautions against any build-up. We also gave an advisory to parents and asked them to pick up their children, if they were concerned,” said Bhadoo.

Manav Rachna International, Sector 46, also dispersed early. “ We had two routes running, so we sent everyone on the first route around 12:50. We also informed parents who pick up their children to come a little earlier,” said Surabhi Joshi, vice-principal, Manav Rachna International, Sector 46.

The management of Shiv Nadar School sent a message to parents, informing that certain bus routes bound for Delhi would not ply and asked them to make arrangements to pick up their wards.

Some schools stuck to their usual timings, but sent an advisory to parents. “We sent a message to the parents, informing them that buses might get delayed due to the traffic. We told them that they could pick up their children from school, if they were worried. The buses, however, plied on their normal routes,” said Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45.

The Shri Ram School, Aravali, also stuck to its regular timings. “We dispersed at the normal time, but made sure that there were adults in the bus, with water and biscuits,” said Sudha Sahay, senior school principal.