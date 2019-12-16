Southern Command commemorates fallen soldiers of Indo-Bangladesh liberation war

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:40 IST

Pune Southern Command headquarters celebrated Vijay Diwas 2019 on December 16 at the National War Memorial, Pune.

The day is celebrated in memory of the Indian army’s victory over Pakistan 48 years ago, during the Indo-Bangladesh liberation war.

A ceremony was held to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the war. The memorial service saw the military band in attendance, children from various schools sang patriotic songs and religious teachers of the Armed Forced paid homage to the soldiers.

Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, laid a wreath at the memorial.

The 1971 Indo Pak War began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive airstrikes against 11 Indian airbases on December 3, 1971. The war was forced upon India due to widespread genocide of people of East Pakistan which led to a large influx of refugees into India. The war, which was short and intense, was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts. The 13-day war resulted in the surrender of Pakistani forces and the creation of Bangladesh. During the war, Southern Command valiantly defended the borders of the nation. The notable battles which were fought included the famous battle of Laungewala where Pakistan’s armoured forces were destroyed by resolute Indian troops. The raid on Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by soldiers of the renowned 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel (later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh, was another valiant military action. These battles have gone down the pages of history as fine examples of grit, determination and bravery of our soldiers.