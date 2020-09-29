e-paper
Home / Cities / Spying case: Court dismisses bail plea of arrested journalist

Spying case: Court dismisses bail plea of arrested journalist

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of journalist Rajeev Sharma in connection with the Chinese spying case, saying he may attempt to hamper the investigation.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajwat rejected the request of Sharma’s counsel to put the contents of the FIR in public domain, saying it is aimed at starting a media trial and scuttling the investigation and influence the public opinion on half facts.

Sharma was arrested under the Official Secrets Act on September 14.

Two others were also booked under the same Act on September 19 for allegedly helping Sharma receive money from Chinese intelligence agents in lieu of information he allegedly provided them.

