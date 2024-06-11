Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.12 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 26.99 °C Sky is clear June 13, 2024 26.5 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 26.72 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 26.13 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 28.52 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 27.18 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 11, 2024, is 23.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.12 °C and 28.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.26 °C and 30.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 80.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

