Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.12 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 11, 2024, is 23.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.12 °C and 28.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.26 °C and 30.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 80.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|26.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 13, 2024
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
|June 14, 2024
|26.72 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|26.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
