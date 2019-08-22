Prayagraj SSP alerts cops and citizens to counter social media untruths

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:15 IST

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj has issued instructions to the cyber cell and social media cell to remain alert and take action to counter inflammatory/false messages which may affect law and order situation and incite communal tensions in the district.

The SSP has also asked citizens to immediately report to police if they come across any rumours which may be harmful to peace and harmony. He took action after it was found that many photographs and videos of incidents, which happened elsewhere, were morphed and were linked to Prayagraj.

The videos and photographs depicting violence and recoveries of illegal firearms and other weapons were shown to have taken place in Prayagraj. The messages contained hateful messages or warning to people to remain alert.

Pankaj said that while monitoring the social media and WhatsApp messages, he come across a photograph in which some people were shown with children. The photograph contained a warning that some gang involved in human organ trade was operating in Prayagraj. Citizens were asked to remain alert and keep an eye on strangers. Such messages have triggered violence in other parts of the country where people have attacked strangers on suspicion of being child traffickers.

Another photograph showed recovery of illegal firearms and arrest of some youths. The message with the photograph said that police has arrested terrorists in Prayagraj from a hostel. While both photographs and messages have been linked to Prayagraj, no such arrests or recoveries were ever made here. It is possible that anti-social elements who are operating from remote places are trying to incite violence and create disturbance during the festivals and other occasions, the SSP added.

The social media cell and cyber cell have been instructed to monitor regularly such messages and counter them effectively. Efforts will also be made to trace people who circulate these messages and book them under the relevant sections of the IPC, the SSP added.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 21:14 IST