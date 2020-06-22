State cabinet nod to ‘Digital Punjab’ for grievance redressal on single platform

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:53 IST

Chandigarh To give relief to entrepreneurs amid the covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to extend the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for clearance of dues with the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) and Punjab Financial Corporation till December 31, 2020.

The move help in releasing blocked industrial investment and assets and enable the state to put the same to productive use and help in reducing litigation with respect to loans. PSIDC and PFC are also expected to recover Rs 10 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

A comprehensive public grievance redressal policy of all departments under the ambit of ‘Digital Punjab’ has also been approved. The department of governance reforms and public grievances has built an IT portal for this and will conduct training of relevant stakeholders.

The cabinet also decided that sanctions and approvals pertaining to building plan, completion certificate, trade license registration, land use change, fire department No-Objection Certificate (NOC), factory building plan approval (except for industries involving hazardous process), as well as registration of shops or establishments, would be granted by the District Level Nodal Agency that the deputy commissioner heads.

HOMAGE PAID TO SOLDIERS

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh led the council of ministers in paying homage to 20 Indian soldiers killed while protecting India’s borders and territorial integrity.

SUBORDINATE RANK RULES APPROVED FOR POLICE

The Punjab Police Investigation Cadre Subordinate Ranks (Appointment and Condition of Service) Rules, 2020 to govern the recruitment/appointment and the conditions of service of subordinate ranks (constables to inspectors) of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation Cadre were also approved.

BEBE NANKI UNIVERSITY COLLEGE (GIRLS) CLEARED

The cabinet decided to transfer the regional campus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Fattu Dhinga, to the Bebe Nanki University College (Girls) as constituent college of GNDU, as part of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

NEW WEEKLY LOTTERY SCHEMES TO START

Amendments were cleared to the Punjab State Lotteries Rules, 2015, by inserting the definition of ‘Discount’ and ‘Face Value’. This amendment would help in starting new weekly lottery schemes in the state to enhance its revenue.

12 POSTS FOR TRANSPARENCY COMMISSION

Approval was given for 12 posts in The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission which was formed in 2018. The panel aims to develop a culture of delivering public service within stipulated time limit, and monitoring of such works.