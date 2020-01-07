State’s high-octave wrestling contest saw low-interest spectator count

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:59 IST

Pune: While the organisers of 63rd Maharashtra Kesari introduced many features like bouncers, well-equipped medical and catering team to give the popular state’s own competition a more professional look, the spectator figure has dipped as compared to the previous edition.

Maharashtra Kesari is state’s Indian-style wrestling championship that saw its first bout way back in 1961.

According to the organisers, 10,000 people visited the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi to watch the final on Tuesday, as compared to 20,000 who had gathered to see the 62nd Maharashtra Kesari title match at Jalna in 2018.

The general mood in the city was upbeat if you believe the statement of the conductor and driver of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) that plies to Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex who said, “The bus is empty today as the passengers will be at the stadium to watch the final.”

Many roadside shops were closed and police bandobast was in place in many places. “(Sharad) Pawar saheb is coming so we have been told to keep our shops closed till 6pm,” a tea vendor said.

The 63rd Maharashtra Kesari final saw Harshvardhan Sadgir and Shailesh Shelke, both belonging to Kaka Pawar Talim and under coach Kaka Pawar, face each other. Sadgir bagged the title.

“The interest to watch the competition has dipped since all top wrestlers Abhijit Katke, Bala Rafiq Shaikh, Sagar Birajdar and Tanaji Junjurke bowed out in the initials rounds,” said an organiser, who did not wished to be named.

“Since both the wrestlers are from the same talim, many spectators left yesterday itself and the absence of local favourite Abhijit Katke in the final rounds put a dampener on spectators’ enthusiasm,” said another organiser.

Fans of finalists

After hearing the news that Sadgir has made it to the final, Divya Sadgir from Akole taluka, Ahmednagar, took a first morning bus on Tuesday to watch the bout.

“Sadgir is from our taluka and he will win the title today,” said Divya, who is a kabaddi player and seeing Maharashtra Kesari event for the first time. “Kusti (wrestling) is an interesting sport like kabaddi and before seeing it live today, I used to watch it on television,” he said.

Arun Rajput and Pawan Sadgade who accompanied Solapur wrestlers agreed to disagree. “Shelke will win the bout. Mind my words, he is very sharp,” said Rajput.

“Sadgir will be the champion. He has experience. I am also a wrestler and agree that anything can happen in the last minute, but my heart says Sadgir will hold the edge,” said Sadgade.

For Kondiba Sul, the 80-year-old grandfather of Vikas Sul who won gold in 97-kg category, his grandson’s match holds more value than the Maharashtra Kesari title.

“For me, my grandson will always remain the winner. It is always fun watching kusti. I travelled from Jalna alone in a state transport bus to watch the game. The arrangements carried out this year are better than the previous edition,” said Sul, who is cowherd at Khadki, Satara.