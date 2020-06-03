Students seek mass promotion, but Central University of Kashmir in doubt over assessment mode

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:38 IST

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) are in stress as the varsity authorities have been indecisive about their examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students have demanded that they should be given mass promotion in their previous semesters as per the UGC guidelines, so they could concentrate on their current semester.

“The university is not taking any decision despite the UGC guidelines. Our two semesters are pending. We want them to mass promote us in our previous semester and give relaxation in the current semester because we have faced a lot of problems due to the continuous Covid-19 lockdown,” said Gazi Ahmad Khan, president of CUK Students’ Federation.

The students claimed that they were ready to appear in exams for the current semester.

“Many are in their final semester and need to go for research or further studies. Their exams should be held immediately with some leniency in the syllabus and their backlogs cleared,” he said.

Owing to the pandemic, the UGC had recommended that universities should conduct exams for final semesters only in July, while the students in intermediate semesters should be graded based on an internal assessment or in states where the Covid-19 situation has normalised, exams should be conducted in July only.

“Since August 5, 2019 (when restrictions were imposed in J&K after revocation of its special status) up to March and then amid this lockdown, the students couldn’t attend their classes. Even online classes couldn’t be attended by the most of the students due to the non-availability of high-speed internet,” said Nadiya Rashid, spokesperson of the students’ federation.

“Students are suffering from depression and seeing psychiatrists. It is our request to higher authorities of the varsity to give us mass promotion along with clearing our backlog subjects. Do justice to us and don’t force us to come on the streets,” she said.

Varsity’s controller of examination Prof Parveen Pandit said the students have already been promoted to their next semesters, though they were yet to decide the mode of assessment.

“We are yet to decide whether we will go for internal assessment or any other mode, keeping the UGC recommendations in mind,” she said.

Last week, the University of Kashmir had announced that there will be no end-term exams for the current and previous semesters, wherever due, during the lockdown period.