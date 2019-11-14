‘Suspend KEM Hospital dean over mishap’

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:12 IST

At the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee meeting on Wednesday, corporators from all political parties criticised the administration of KEM Hospital for the accident in which an infant suffered 22% burns after a short-circuit led to a fire in the hospital’s paediatric unit. The corporators have demanded the hospital’s dean be suspended and compensation be provided to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, Bhoiwada police have registered a case under section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, against unknown persons.

Additional municipal commissioner Pravin Darade said on Wednesday, “It is a very serious matter and we will conduct an inquiry into the same by taking action against responsible officers. Maintenance of all the equipment will be reviewed.”

On November 7, two-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who had been admitted to KEM Hospital two days earlier, suffered serious burns when an ECG cable caught fire. Four days later, the doctors had to amputate his left arm.

The BMC had previously said there was no system of compensation in public hospitals. At the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, corporators from all parties including Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and NCP slammed the BMC. They demanded the dean of KEM Hospital be suspended and the victim’s family be granted compensation. Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said, “It is negligence on the part of the administration and not an accident. The BMC should provide compensation to the family.” BJP corporator Manoj Kotak said, “This is negligence of the staff. We are spending crores, but the BMC has not given any compensation to the family. The dean should be suspended until inquiry is completed. The BMC should also conduct audit of the all electrical equipment.” Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator and chairperson of the standing committee, ordered the administration to give compensation to the family and clarify its stand by next week.