Sutlej breaches its banks, crops on 11,000 acres submerged in Punjab

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:15 IST

Following release of more than 2-lakh cusecs water from Bhakra, the Sutlej breached at five places in Jalandhar district on Monday, submerging crops on 11,000 acres across 31 villages of Phillaur sub-division and 18 of Shahkot.

During the wee hours on Monday, Sutlej breached its banks at four places in Phillaur and Shahkot sub-divisions. About 11 villages of Phillaur sub-division were evacuated after water entered the houses.

The people have been shifted to the rescue camps set up by the district administration. Senior superintendent of police (rural) Navjot Singh Mahal said personnel of army, NDRF and state disaster response force rescued more than 80 people.

Locals blame illegal mining for flooding

Major Singh of Bholewal said the first breach took place at their village at around 3am and they started moving towards safer places, leaving behind cattle and household items. Residents of Motipur Khalsa and Bholewal villages said illegal mining was the mean reason behind the breach. They said trucks used by mining contractors had weakened the ‘dhussi bundh’ .

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Qadian) president Amrik Singh said illegal mining was rampant and police didn’t take action even as they staged a protest. Phillaur MLA Baldev Singh Khaira too shared that breaches had taken place only at places where mining mafia was active. He also said the district administration failed to take precautionary measures.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said farmers will be compensated for the losses by the state government. “Besides the irrigation and drainage department, help will also be taken from renowned environmentalist Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal for plugging the breach at the earliest,” Sharma said.

In the afternoon on Monday, another breach took place at Jania village near Lohian Khas in Shahkot sub-division, affecting 18 villages.

Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh and his son Vikram Singh also visited the affected villages.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:15 IST