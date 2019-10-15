e-paper
Taj city abuzz with festive trends

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:31 IST

With Karva Chauth round the corner and Diwali celebrations soon after that, Taj city is abuzz with festivities in the air. All markets, traditional or modern, are displaying a range of trends in clothing, food, decor and theme parties.

“October is usually the most festive month of the year and also the most profitable one for us sellers. The youth of Agra are making the most of the various deals on offer,” said Palak Goswami, manager of a gifts store.

“We have already run out of stock as far as decorative items are concerned. We prepared for over a month to put together our collection and are ecstatic at the response received by our products. While decor trends keep changing, right now, people are going for products that have a natural look and feel, such as genuine-looking artificial plants, grass-textured walls, etc,” said Palak.

Talking about food trends, Jyoshita, owner of a local bakery, said that although traditional sweets could never go out of fashion, people seemed to be moving more towards bakery items this time. “Many are opting for bakery products as give-aways. Most bakers in the city remain over-booked in this festive season,” she said.

As people are also looking for unique and fun activities, new get-together themes are emerging. “Some of the party themes seen this year are ‘Casino’ and ‘Poker’,” said Riya Gulwani, creative head of an event planning agency. “The demand for traditional themes is almost negligible. Our customers are more interested in ‘surprise parties’, ‘cards parties’, etc,” she said, adding that many people were also opting for “eco-friendly, green products and services”.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:31 IST

India News
cities