Home / Cities / Teacher raped by colleague in Palghar

Teacher raped by colleague in Palghar

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:04 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Milind Bhangre, a 31-year-old teacher of a government school in Gondhe of Palghar, has been arrested by Mokhada police for allegedly raping a 32-year-old colleague after promising her a transfer to a city ashramshala (government hostel).

The survivor used to commute from Boisar which used to take a lot of time, hence she could not take care of her child and family. She then approached the accused who said he has ‘contacts’ with block education office, which looks after transfers, and assured her that she would be transferred to a city school so as to save commute time, said senior inspector Sanjay Ambhire of Mokhada police station.

Last week, the accused took the survivor to a friend’s house to discuss the transfer issue where he allegedly raped her. He allegedly also took her gold ring and threatened her.

The survivor narrated the ordeal to her husband, following which they approached Mokhada police and a rape case was registered.

The accused was produced before the Jawhar court and has been remanded in police custody. The police are investigating further.

