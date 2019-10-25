Teacher-turned-arms supplier held with guns packed as Diwali gift

cities

An alleged arms supplier has been arrested with illegal guns and ammunition he had hidden in a box packed as a Diwali gift in west Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Friday.

When surrounded by police, the 27-year-old man opened fire. The bullet hit a constable in his bullet-proof vest, but the man was quickly overpowered, Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said. “When we unwrapped the gift box, we found nine illegal guns and a dozen bullets neatly packed inside,” the DCP said.

The DCP identified the arrested man as Gulfam, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. Son of a man who works at a sugarcane mill in his home town, Gulfam had worked as a teacher for a few months at a school owned by his brother, before he gave up teaching.

“A few months ago, Gulfam came across a man name Kundan at a social gathering. He convinced Gulfam to supply illegal weapons to Delhi in return for good money,” said the DCP.

For his latest trip to Delhi, Gulfam was allegedly paid R50,000. “The weapons were to be delivered to members of the Nandu gang. The receivers would arrive at Golf Link Road in Dwarka Sector 23 Thursday night,” the DCP said.

A police team lay in wait until Gulfam allegedly arrived at the spot, a large bag in his hand. “He loitered around for 10 minutes and was about to leave on not finding his receiver when we surrounded him. Finding himself cornered, the man fired a round at us, hitting a constable in his bullet-proof vest. The constable shot back in self-defence, but no one was hurt in the exchange of fire,” said the DCP.

Once Gulfam was pinned down, the police searched his bag to find the gift-wrapped box inside which the illegal guns were placed, said the DCP.

“Since the Diwali period sees lots of exchange of gifts, Gulfam had thought it was the safest way to smuggle weapons without arousing any suspicion,” said the DCP.

The officer said Gulfam holds a masters’ degree in political science from a college in Uttar Pradesh.

