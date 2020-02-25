e-paper
Teen saves 8-year-old from drowning in well

Teen saves 8-year-old from drowning in well

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:44 IST
Fourteen-year-old Sanjana Jetu Rao from Karhe Talavali of Vikramgadh area in Palghar saved the life of a girl who had fallen into a 20-feet-deep well of the village while drawing water on Saturday. The Palghar zilla parishad has decided to write a letter to the district collector, Dr Kailash Shinde, appealing to recommend Sanjana’s name for the National Bravery Award.

“We will send a recommendation to Dr Kailash Shinde, the district collector of Palghar, to recommend Sanjana’s name for the National Bravery Award, as Sanjana saved the girl’s life despite not knowing how to swim,” said Nilesh Sambre, vice president, Palghar zilla parishad.

She was also felicitated at her school on Monday.

“On Saturday afternoon, after returning from school, Sanjana was at the common well to draw water. A while later, eight-year-old Jagruti Vishnu Rao also reached the spot to draw water. As Sanjana was leaving the spot, she heard Jagruti scream. When Sanjana turned behind, she realised Jagruti had lost her balance and fallen inside the well,” said Nilesh Sambre, vice president, Palghar zilla parishad.

Using the stones jutting inside the well, Sanjana climbed down and carried Jagruti on her shoulder and came outside the well. As Jagruti was feeling uneasy, Sanjana rushed her to the village’s primary health centre, where the doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her. She is said to be out of danger.

After the incident came to light, a local welfare organisation, Jijau Shaishnik Samajik Sanstha, awarded Sanjana with ₹25,000 for saving Jagruti’s life.

