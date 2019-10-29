Teenager gunned down by five in Adarsh Nagar

cities

A 17-year-old boy was murdered by a group of men in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Monday night, allegedly in revenge for an old quarrel, police said.

The boy who helped his family run a general store in nearby Mukundpur was shot at least five times, said a senior police officer. The murder comes less than three weeks after the boy was shot in his foot, allegedly by the same suspects.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said five suspects have been caught for the murder and four country made pistols recovered from them. “Four of them are adults. One is a juvenile. They are all local ruffians and live in the same Mukundpur neighbourhood where the victim lived,” said the DCP.

While the police said that a fight between the boy and the suspects led to the killing, the victim’s uncle said that the suspects were after his life because he had been visiting a hospital to meet his friend who had been shot and injured earlier by the same set of men.

“On October 10, they fired at my nephew, but could only hit his leg. Two days later, they threatened to kill him soon. Now they have carried out their threat,” said the boy’s uncle.

On Monday evening, the boy left his home to attend the birthday party of his friend in Lal Bagh. On the way, the killers intercepted him and gunned him down, the police said.

When the police began probing the murder case, his friends and family revealed the previous attack on him and the threats issued to him. “Once we knew who the suspects were, we caught and questioned them. That helped us nab others involved in the murder,” said an investigator.

