Tejasvi Yadav to campaign for Cong-RJD candidates in Delhi

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:37 IST

New Delhi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has allied with the Congress for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, is set to hold roadshows and rallies in support of the candidates of the two parties in the last leg of the campaign.

RJD national president and leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejasvi Yadav, will hold two roadshows and two public meetings from February 2-4 in Delhi. “Yadav will hold a roadshow and a joint public meeting of RJD-Congress in Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri assembly constituencies on Monday,” said RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha, in a press conference organised with the Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Saturday.

According to senior Congress leaders, RJD leader Yadav is also likely to hold a roadshow in Palam assembly seat on Sunday.

The Congress has entered into an alliance with the RJD on four assembly seats — Uttam Nagar, Palam, Burari and Kirari — which have a sizeable Purvanachali (from Bihar and eastern UP) voter base. The Congress will be contesting on 66 seats.

Congress party leaders said that the presence of RJD leaders will boost its campaign. “It would help the party in reaching out to Purvanchali voters, who comprise over 40% of the city’s population,” said a senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named.