Telangana mishap: Will come home on Diwali, trainee pilot Amanpreet told her mother in last conversation

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:31 IST

The 20-year-old trainee pilot, Amanpreet Kaur Sidhu, who died in a plane crash on October 6 in fields of Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district of Telangana, was cremated at her native Chajju Majra village on Tuesday.

Scores of people, including her relatives and family members, attended the last rites.

The deceased’s father, Kuldeep Singh Sidhu, 42, said he had gone to Hyderabad on October 6 to bring her mortal remains and returned to the village on Tuesday morning.

“On the afternoon of October 6, we received a call from the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academyand were told that the plane she was flying has crashed,” said Amanpreet’s sobbing father.

“She was supposed to come home to celebrate Diwali

with us but God had something else planned. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t meet our daughter for the last time,” said her mother, Ranjeet Kaur as tear rolled down her cheeks.

‘WANTED TO DO SOMETHING COURAGEOUS’

Kuldeep said his daughter always wanted to do something courageous in life.

“She saw herself flying high in life and wanted to do something that not many people did,” he added. He said Amanpreet was inspired by her cousin, who works for a private airline. “Once she passed out from Class 12, we sent her to an institute in Delhi to get trained as a pilot. In July 2018, she got admission in Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy in Hyderabad,” he said. She is survived by father, mother, brother and a younger sister.

Kaur was killed after a Cessna plane she was flying along with her instructor Prakash Vishal from Patna came in contact with high winds and crashed.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 01:26 IST