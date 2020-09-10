e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Temples open in Himachal Pradesh but Covid scare keeps devotees away

Temples open in Himachal Pradesh but Covid scare keeps devotees away

FAITH BECKONS Shrines reopened after five months but wore a deserted look with only a few local devotees offering prayers

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:14 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
A couple offering prayers at the Brajeshwari Temple in Kangra on Thursday morning. Temples in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts were also opened after five months.
A couple offering prayers at the Brajeshwari Temple in Kangra on Thursday morning. Temples in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts were also opened after five months.(HT Photo)
         

Dharamshala: Temples opened across Himachal Pradesh after five months on Thursday but the Covid-19 scare was evident as few devotees turned up to offer prayers.

The cabinet decided on September 4 to open all religious places in the hill state, also known as Devbhoomi, after five months with strict safety guidelines in place.

Brajeshwari Temple, one of the 52 Shakti Peethas, in Kangra town wore a deserted look even hours after the temple opened on Thursday morning. Few local devotees turned up.

The situation was similar in other temples in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts.

Raj Kumar Sharma, a priest at Chamunda temple, said: “Today is just the first day. We expect the number of devotees to increase in the coming days.”

Chamunda temple was opened at 11am after the sub divisional magistrate inspected the premises to review the safety arrangements.

According to the guidelines, a maximum of 500 pilgrims a day will be allowed at Chintpurni Temple in Una and at the shrines of Kangra and Hamirpur districts, while 1,000 devotees will be allowed to offer prayers Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur daily.

Offerings are prohibited and devotees are not allowed to touch anything.

For devotees coming from outside the state, a Covid-19 negative report and two days of prior booking is mandatory.

The pandemic not only hit the income of local residents dependent on the temples for a livelihood but also took a toll on the income of the temples as donations dipped by more than 90% during the lockdown.

top news
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Before big battle for Bihar, a JD-U vs RJD face-off in Delhi next week
Before big battle for Bihar, a JD-U vs RJD face-off in Delhi next week
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
51 passengers caught with ammunition at Delhi international airport this year: Police
51 passengers caught with ammunition at Delhi international airport this year: Police
Congress amps up attack on govt, launches #SpeakUpForJobs campaign
Congress amps up attack on govt, launches #SpeakUpForJobs campaign
New landslide zones activated on Char Dham road: Experts
New landslide zones activated on Char Dham road: Experts
Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September
Covid-19 deaths crossed 75,000 in India; around 1,000 fatalities each day in September
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In