Thane celebrates quieter Diwali this year

Several campaigns and drives for a noise-free and pollution-free Diwali seemed to have yielded result.

This year, the city witnessed a reduction in noise and air pollution, said a report by Thane Municipal Corporation. The pollution control board of the TMC said the air pollution levels were the highest on October 27. Compared to last year, the air and noise pollution was less.

The awareness level among the people has also increased over the years. As per the pollution control report, the city air was the most polluted on October 27, the main day of Diwali.

Pollution control officer Manish Pradhan said, “The level of Repairable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) on October 27 was 231 ug/mg3 compared to 97 ug/mg3 on October 20, a week before Diwali. The NOx levels were also 57ug/m3 on day of Diwali compared to 40 ug/mg3. However, compared to last year, the levels were slightly less this year. The RSMP levels last year were 238ug/m3 and the NOx levels were 67ug.m3.”

The noise levels, too, were comparably low this year. Pradhan said that last year, the sound levels were 101.2 decibels on an average while this year, it was 91 decibel.

“We have seen some improvement in the air quality and decrease in the noise level this Diwali as compared to the previous year,” she added.

The same observation was recorded by city-based noise pollution activist Mahesh Bedekar.

He said, “This year was the quietest Diwali in the last few years. As per our observation, the noise levels were within 80 to 90 decibels at most spots, including Ram Maruti Road, Panchpakhadi, Manpada and Patlipada. The noise due to firecrackers was the lowest as many opted for noise-free crackers. This is a good change, especially among the young generation.”

Fire incidents dip

Along with noise pollution, fire incidents too have reduced this Diwali. The city recorded around 60% to 65% less fire incidents this Diwali compared to last year. TMC claimed this was owing to the fire-safety drills and awareness drives undertaken before Diwali. More people are celebrating a noise-free Diwali without firecrackers, an official said.

A civic official said, “We have stopped people from bursting firecrackers on roads and public places and also create awareness among people to keep basic safety equipment during Diwali. This year, the fire department received 21 fire calls.”

Last year, around 53 incidents of fire were reported in the city during Diwali. “The awareness for fire safety was done through posters, banners and through DigiThane platform,” he said.

