Thane civic body launches helpline for recovered patients to access post-Covid care

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:13 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which inaugurated a post-Covid Care Centre last week in the city, has come up with a helpline number that will make it easier for the recovered patients to reach out to it. The helpline number -- 86573 97952 -- will provide all details regarding the post-Covid Care Centre.

The centre is situated at TMC building, Lodha Luxuria Complex in Majiwada. “After Covid patients are treated, there are various other issues that have come to the fore. These include difficulty in breathing, weakness and depression. The centre provides day-care facility wherein exercise and yoga centre is available at different slots. From counselling to pulmonary physiotherapy, every treatment is available at the centre for complete recovery. The helpline number will guide patients through the various facilities available at the centre,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

