Thane mayor seeks maintenance of 100-ft Tricolour at busy junction

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:18 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) mayor Naresh Mhaske has alleged that the 100-foot-tall tricolour installed at the Golden Dyes Naka is not maintained as per the code of conduct outlined for such flags. He drafted a letter and sent it to the civic administration demanding maintenance of the flag as well as the area surrounding it.

Golden Dyes Naka, connecting the Eastern Express Highway, Ghodbunder Road and Mumbai-Nasik highway, is one of the busiest junctions in the city with over 50,000 vehicles passing through it every day.

In 2017, TMC installed a 100-foot-tall flag at this junction as it is one of the prime locations in the city. The corporation had also beautified the area around the flag and created a small landscape to add to the aesthetics.

Mhaske in his letter said, “The flag has become dirty and the condition of the area surrounding it is also bad. The flagpole has rusted over time. The agency which installed the flag has claimed the maintenance of the flag was supposed to be done by the administration.”

He said locals have also complained about it. “There are certain guidelines to be followed for maintenance of flags installed in a public place. The present condition of the flag is violating this code of conduct,” Mhaske added.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said he would get details on condition of this flag.