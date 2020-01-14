The challenge: Dealing with rising crime rate

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:32 IST

LUCKNOW Even as the government has rolled out the police commissioner system, Lucknow police boss faces the challenge of dealing with rising crime rate.

As per the NCRB’s report for 2018, Lucknow topped the national tally of metropolitan cities in crime against women, besides the rising number of criminal cases.

Now, the law and order of Lucknow will be in the hands of an additional director general of police rank officer, along with IGs and SPs. An SP rank officer will be designated as deputy commissioner of police to deal with crime against women.

The NCRB report suggested that Lucknow topped the national tally with regard to cases of harassment of women in public transport and molestation.

With 119 rape cases, Lucknow was at 4th place in the country. In 2018, 2,736 cases of crime against women were registered in Lucknow, while 2,205 cases were registered in 2016.

Lucknow’s crime rate (against women) is 197.9 per lakh population, followed by Delhi 154.8 and Indore 153.5.

The report suggested that around two women were kidnapped every day while 636 kidnapping cases were reported in 2018, including 345 for marriage purpose.

Further, the report said Lucknow topped in the country in molestation cases (34.9 women per lakh). While comparing with 2017, a 10% surge was noticed in cases of crime against women.

IN LUCKNOW

2016 2017 2018

Crimes against women 2205 2468 2736

IPC cases 15960 17409 17185

Special law cases 2909 4436 5828

SITUATION IN UP

20% SURGE in crime against women in UP from 2016 to 2018, said a National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report.

56,011 cases of crime against women reported in 2017 while the number surged to 59,445 in 2018, as per the report.

35,908 cases registered in 2015 as compared to 49,262 in 2016.

15.7% cases of crime against women in India reported in UP in 2018