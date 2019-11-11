There is 52% rise in Indians studying in Australia, says Oz high commissioner to India

cities

An Indo-Australian Centre for Advanced Studies that will be run in collaboration with the University of Canberra was inaugurated at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Monday by Australian high commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu.

Sidhu said there has been a 52% increase in Indian students visiting Australia in the last five years. Sidhu, who was appointed high commissioner in February 2016, is the first Indian-origin envoy Australia has deployed in the subcontinent.

She said, “Currently, there are around 90,000 Indian students who are in Australia, and the number is increasing.” She said 38% of the Indian students have visited the place in the last one year. “It may be because that we are providing hassle-free visas to Indian students who want to study in Australia,” said Sidhu.

DUAL-DEGREE PROGRAMMES OFFERED

The newly established Indo-Australian Centre of Advanced Studies will offer dual-degree programs in business management, engineering and computer applications, where students will undergo one or two years of education at Chandigarh University and rest at the University of Canberra.

Explaining the process of visa, Sidhu said the three important points were: “Academic attainment meaning students need to be at a level where they can successfully complete the degree; knowledge of the English language and financial stability so that they don’t face mental pain.”

Talking about the tie-up with Chandigarh University, Sidhu said the aim of starting the centre was to give the Indian student access to Australian education. She said they were making all the possible efforts to build strong relations with India. “Be it the economics, trade, student admissions or tourism, we are undoubtedly building strong relations with India,” she said.

Deep Saini, the vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra, said, “The Indo-Australian Centre for Advanced Studies will end the Indian student problems as it will offer an economic and authentic route to study in Australia.”